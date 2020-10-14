Relative held for raping 4-yr-old girl in UP's Hathras

Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 14 (ANI): A 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her relative in the Sasni area of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.



According to Ruchi Gupta, Circle Officer, the accused has been arrested soon after the rape incident was reported.

"After receiving the information regarding the incident, our team reached the spot. The victim was sent to the hospital for the tests. We have arrested the accused who was staying near to the house of the victim," she added.

A case has been registered against the accused. (ANI)

