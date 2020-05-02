North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], May 2 (ANI): Relatives of a patient, who died in the hospital during treatment, allegedly vandalised the Sagore Dutta Hospital and Medical College at Kamarhati here on Friday.
The police have arrested three people in connection with the incident. (ANI)
Relatives vandalise hospital after patient dies in North 24 Parganas, 3 held
ANI | Updated: May 02, 2020 11:14 IST
