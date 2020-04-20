Relaxations according to directions, Centre may have sought explanation due to misunderstanding: Kerala Minister

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 20 (ANI): After the Centre wrote to Kerala government regarding "dilution of guidelines" issued by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Kerala Minister Kadakampally Surendran said that relaxations have been given abiding by the direction issued by Central government. He added that the Centre may have asked for an explanation, due to some misunderstanding.

"We have given relaxations abiding by directions issued by the Centre. The Centre may have asked for an explanation, due to some misunderstanding. Once we give an explanation, I hope the issue will be solved. We followed all norms set by the Central government," Surendran said.

Earlier, the Government of India wrote to the state government, "The Government of Kerala (GoK) vide their order dated April 17 has circulated revised guidelines for lockdown measures. In the said order, the GoK has allowed opening of activities which are prohibited in the order dated April 15 of MHA.

It added, "Such additional activities allowed by GoK, inter alia, includes opening of local workshops; Barber shops; restaurants; book stores; MSMEs in municipal limits; bus travel in the cities/ towns for shorter distance, two passengers in the back seat of four wheeler; pillion riding on scooters. This amounts to dilution of guidelines issued by MHA and violation of MHA Order dated April 15 issued under the Disaster Management Act 2005." (ANI)

