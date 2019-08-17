Relaxations in areas under 35 police stations in the Valley: J-K Principal Secretary

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Relaxations have been provided in areas falling under 35 police stations in the Kashmir valley, said Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary (Planning Commission) Rohit Kansal on Saturday.

"Since morning, relaxations on restrictions have been provided in areas under 35 police stations across the length and breadth of the valley," Kansal said.

Kansal further added that there had been no untoward incidents reported from the region and the situation was slowly turning back to normal in the villages.

"There has been no untoward incident reported so far. Public transport has started plying and we are getting encouraging reports of normal movement from a lot of rural areas," he added.

Earlier today, restrictions under Section 144 were relaxed in Kishtwar too for the entire day.

Kansal expressed the hope that by Sunday the situation will be such that telephone services could once again be restored in almost all the areas of the Kashmir valley barring a few sensitive ones.

"We hope that by tomorrow evening, barring a few vulnerable areas, all telephone exchanges in Kashmir valley shall be made functional. Landlines and mobiles are already functional in Jammu. We have also opened up mobile internet with some functionality in at least 5 districts in Jammu," Kansal added.

Apart from the relaxations, 2G mobile internet services were restored in Jammu, Reasi, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur districts of the region.

Mobile internet services were suspended in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 in view of security concerns in the region following Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370.

On Friday, the government had decided to lift restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir in a phased and gradual manner. (ANI)

