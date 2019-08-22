Trinamool Congress leader Dinesh Trivedi at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Trinamool Congress leader Dinesh Trivedi at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI

Release all the detained political leaders in J&K: TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 16:34 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Dinesh Trivedi on Thursday demanded the release of all political leaders who have been detained in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of provisions of Article 370, which withdrew special status of the region.
The leader was speaking at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led All-Party Demonstration to demand the release of leaders detained in Jammu & Kashmir at Jantar Mantar here.
"What is the crime of these leaders who have been detained there? If there is some crime committed, by all means, keep them behind bars but don't keep them if they have not done anything. One point agenda is the release of the leaders," Trivedi added.
"If someone is anti-national arrest them by all means. These political leaders were part of the government some days ago. Farroqji was a minister in the NDA government. It is our right to know what has gone wrong now. Release them at the earliest," he further said.
CPI-M leader Brinda Karat termed the arrest of Jammu and Kashmir political leaders as anti-national work by the government.
"By arresting the political secular leaders of Jammu and Kashmir you are doing anti-national work. This is the fight for Hindustan and not only of Kashmir. Release the leaders," she said.
DMK leader TR Baalu demanded the release of all the leader and telecom services are restored in the Valley.
"This is an undeclared state of emergency in JK. We demand the immediate release of all leaders. Release the political leaders detained. Restore normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir and resume telecom services in the Valley. Restore democracy," he said.
The DMK leader also read out a resolution which was adopted by all the parties.
Congress leaders Karti Chidambaram and Ghulam Nabi Azad, RJD leader Manoj Jha, CPI(M) leaders Sitaram Yechury, and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav were also present at the DMK-led All-Party demonstration. (ANI)

