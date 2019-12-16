Release injured Jamia students held at Kalkaji PS: Delhi Minorities Commission to SHO

New Delhi [India], Dec 16 (ANI): Delhi Minorities Commission has issued an emergency order to the SHO Kalkaji Police Station to release the injured students of Jamia Millia Islamia University or to take them without any delay for treatment to a hospital.

Dr Zafarul Islam Khan, chairperson of the Commission in the order, has also asked the police to file a compliance report by 3 pm today at Commission's office failing which will attract an appropriate action.

"Delhi Minorities Commission hereby orders SHO Kalkaji PS to release the injured students of the Jamia Millia held at the said police station or to take them without any delay for treatment at a reputed hospital. SHO Kalkaji PS will be personally responsible for any complications to the injuries of the held students," Khan wrote in the order.

"File compliance report at 3 pm on Monday at the Commission office. Failing to implement this order of the quasi-judicial authority will attract appropriate action as deemed fit by the Commission," the order reads.

This comes after, earlier on Sunday, some protestors had carried out demonstrations in Kalindi Kunj area against the citizenship legislation.

Meanwhile, some protesters had set DTC buses on fire near Bharat Nagar area after demonstrations turned violent. Protestors also vandalized a fire tender that was sent to douse the fire and injured two firemen inside the vehicle.

Damage to other buses and vehicles was also caused by the protestors.

In order to disperse the mob which gathered near Jamia University, the Delhi Police used a lathi-charge charge on them, including some of the students.

The Delhi Police had denied the allegation of police taking action against students of Jamia Millia Islamia, DCP, South-East Delhi, Chinmoy Biswal had said, "The campus is not compact. It is located on both sides of the road. While we were pushing the mob back, they were going in the university and then were throwing stones from inside. So we were checking those places."

The police official also claimed that no bullets were fired by the police during the course of controlling the protest.

Police detained protesters from outside the Jamia Millia Islamia's gate number one.

Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa had earlier said that a section of the mob had turned violent and started pelting stones on the police and at houses due to which police were forced to resort to baton charge and firing tear gas shells. (ANI)

