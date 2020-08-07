Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (File Photo/ANI)
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (File Photo/ANI)

Release water to Nagarjuna Sagar Ayucut farmers at optimal level: Telangana CM

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2020 13:37 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has asked the irrigation department officials to release water to the Nagarjuna Sagar Ayucut farmers at an optimal level.
According to the Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Rao instructed the Nagarjuna Sagar CE that the release of water should begin from Friday.
The Chief Minister said it was decided to release adequate water to Nagarjuna Sagar Ayucut farmers of Nalgonda and Khammam districts as there is water availability in the upper Krishna region and favourable rain forecast for this monsoon. (ANI)

Loading...
Loading...
iocl
iocl