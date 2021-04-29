Reliance Foundation to set up 1000-bedded COVID care facilities in Jamnagar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): Reliance Foundation is setting up 1,000 bedded COVID care facilities with oxygen supply in Jamnagar. All services will be provided free of cost to the citizens and the entire cost of setting up and running the facilities will be borne by Reliance.

A Reliance Foundation release said that 400-bed COVID care facility will be up and running at Government Dental College and Hospital in Jamnagar within a week. Thereafter, another 600-bed COVID care facility will be made operational at another location in Jamnagar within the next two weeks' time.

It said that all the necessary manpower, medical support, equipments, other disposable items at the COVID facilities will be supported by Reliance. The state government will coordinate in ensuring that the hospital is staffed with doctors and nursing staff. The hospital will provide relief to people living in Jamnagar, Khambhalia, Dwarka, Porbandar and other regions of Saurashtra.

Nita M Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation said additional healthcare facilities are one of the most critical needs of the hour.

"As India fights the second wave of COVID, we are committed to helping in every way we can. Additional healthcare facilities are one of the most critical needs of the hour. Reliance Foundation is setting up a 1,000-bedded hospital with oxygen for COVID patients in Jamnagar, Gujarat," she said.



"The first phase of 400 beds will be ready within a week, and the other 600 beds in another week. The hospital will provide quality care free of cost. Reliance

Foundation has been standing shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with our fellow Indians since the beginning of this outbreak. We will continue to work tirelessly to save precious lives. Together we can, and we will win this fight," she added.

Dhanraj Nathwani, Group President at Reliance Industries Ltd said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working relentlessly during the COVID-19 pandemic and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijaybhai Rupani has also been working rigorously to put in place health care facilities in the state during these very difficult times.

"Reliance CMD Mukesh Ambani has come forward to assist in providing a hospital facility for COVID-affected patients in Gujarat. So, under the leadership of our Chairman, Reliance teams are working on setting up these two COVID care facilities in the shortest possible time."

The release said Reliance has always been there to support during any major crisis and in the past year after the COVID-19 pandemic hit India and has been working relentlessly on various fronts to help the people of Gujarat and the country.

"Reliance has also been providing oxygen supply to Gujarat and few other states. RIL is already providing free of cost Covid care in the city of Mumbai where 875 COVID beds are managed by Reliance Foundation Hospital. Between Jamnagar and Mumbai Reliance will set up and manage 1,875 beds for COVID care" it said. (ANI)

