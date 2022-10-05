Reliance Hospital gets bomb threat call; caller threatens Ambani family too: Police

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 (ANI): A threat call was received at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Wednesday where the unknown caller threatened to blow up the hospital and issued death threats to Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family.

"At 12.75 pm today and again at 5.04 pm October 5, a call was received at the call centre of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital threatening to blow up the hospital and threatening to take the lives of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani. The caller also threatened to blow up Antilia and gave multiple threats to members of the Ambani family. A police complaint has been registered and we are providing all the necessary details to the police in their investigations," said Reliance Industries Limited spokesperson.

A case has been registered at DB Marg Police Station.

"A Threat call was today made to HN Reliance Hospital. The caller threatened to blast the hospital. The caller also gave murder threats to some members of the Ambani family. An FIR has been registered. Checking was conducted and security was increased at the hospital and Antilia. Accused will be nabbed soon," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Nilotpal.

The investigation is underway. (ANI)