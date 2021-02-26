Reliance Industries thanks Mumbai police for prompt action after explosives found near Mukesh Ambani's house

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI): Reliance Industries on Friday thanked Mumbai Police for the prompt action it took after explosive materials were found in a vehicle outside group chairman Mukesh Ambani's residence on Thursday.

"We are thankful to the Mumbai Police for their quick and immediate action. We are confident that the Mumbai Police will complete a thorough investigation quickly," the Reliance Industries Limited spokesperson told mediapersons.

"Some amount of Gelatin was found in the vehicle. The vehicle was seized by the police. The offence has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and Explosive Substances Act. A letter was found in the vehicle. As the investigation is in the preliminary stage, we cannot share contents now," the Mumbai Police PRO told ANI.

According to sources, the handwritten "threat letter" in "broken English" was addressed to Mukesh Ambani and his wife Neeta Ambani.



The suspect who parked the car (near Mukesh Ambani's house yesterday) was seen in CCTV footage but has not been identified as he was wearing a face mask and his head was covered with a hoodie, said Mumbai Police.

Mumbai Police has deployed its personnel outside Ambani's house after explosive materials were found near his residence on Thursday.

A car carrying unassembled explosive materials was found abandoned at Carmichael Road in South Mumbai on Thursday evening, near the house of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.

The bomb squad and police teams are conducting a probe.

According to the Mumbai Police, a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) examined the vehicle and found gelatin, a substance often used to make explosives. (ANI)

