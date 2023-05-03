Reliance Met City emerges as new hub of economic development in Haryana in FY 2022-23

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 3 (ANI): Reliance MET City, North India's fastest-growing integrated smart city in Haryana, had "a successful FY 2022-23 with several new companies setting shop and 1,200 new residential customers buying plots.

The year saw the city emerging as home to over 450 companies, with multiple brands from seven different nations, along with more than 2,000 residential plots sold for individual homes.

MET City has been developed by Model Economic Township Limited (METL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, as an integrated smart city. Its infrastructure is on a par with global standards and offers 'Walk to Work' advantage to customers, the company said in a release.

"The industrial segment of MET City saw an addition of 76 new companies, bringing in an investment of close to Rs 1,200 crore and generating an employment potential for about 8,000. Notable among the global companies setting shops are Hamdard, Boditech from South Korea, Nihon Kohden from Japan, etc.," the release said.

It said that in the residential segment, plotted development of three phases was successfully launched.

"More than 1,200 new residential customers bought plots, taking the total number to more than 2,000," the release said.

The year also saw MET City winning the coveted 'Best Integrated Business City Award' by NAREDCO and the 'Most Trusted Brand of the Year award by Team Marksmen.

"These awards are testimony to the trust stakeholders have in the brand," the release said.



It said METL is developing a world-class Greenfield Smart city on over 8,000 acres of land in the district of Jhajjar near Gurugram in Haryana.

MET City has obtained licenses for 1900 acres in phase 1 of its development and has already invested about Rs 8800 crores on land and infrastructure works.

It has launched five industrial sectors, three pockets of affordable residential plotted development, and two projects for SCO.

"Till Date Reliance MET City has attracted huge investments from various companies located in the project," the release said.

The company said the project offers excellent connectivity to Delhi as the KMP Expressway passes through the project and is well connected to NH-9, NH-48, NH-71, and NH-10 in the NCR. Once Dwarka Expressway is fully operational, it will provide excellent connectivity to the international airport in Delhi.

It is also close to the rail freight terminal and DFC corridor. 'Located on SH 15-A, the project is one of the most strategically located integrated parks in the national capital region," it said.

The release said more than 450 companies including some of the best national and international corporates have set up their bases in MET City due to world--class plug-n-play infrastructure.

The project has seen the completion of trunk infrastructure comprising of power infrastructure including 220 KV substation developed by MET City, water treatment plant, water distribution network, wide road network and extensive landscaping.

"It is already adding a lot of momentum to the economic development of the state and region with more than 30,000 people currently employed in the 30 operational and 70 under-construction companies," the release said. (ANI)

