Relief for Arvind Kejriwal as SC extends stay on trial against him over alleged 'Khuda' remark

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday extended its interim order by which it had stayed the trial court's proceedings against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a case registered against him in 2014 in Uttar Pradesh during the election campaign.

A bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna adjourned the case after the State government said it needed more time to file a response to the plea.

The bench has posted the case for hearing in the third week of July.

"Put it in the third week of July. The interim order will continue," the bench said.

Earlier, the bench had stayed the trial court's proceedings and also issued notice on Kejriwal's petition.



During the election campaign in 2014, Kejriwal had allegedly said that "those who believe in 'Khuda' won't be pardoned by 'Khuda' if they vote for BJP".

Kejriwal approached the Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court order which had rejected his plea for discharge from the case.

The High Court while dismissing Kejriwal's plea had said that it appeared that Kejriwal is threatening the voters in the name of 'Khuda' knowing fully well that if he uses the term 'Khuda', some set of voters belonging to different religions might have severely been influenced.

Earlier, Sultanpur Court had dismissed his discharge application.

During the earlier hearing, the top court bench had expressed disapproval of the statement made by Kejriwal saying, "Why are you bringing God? In a secular country, leave God alone. God doesn't need anyone's protection, he can take care of himself."

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for Kejriwal had then said, "Sometimes during political campaigning, unintentional things are said." (ANI)

