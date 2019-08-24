Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File photo)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File photo)

Relief for FPIs as govt withdraws enhanced surcharge

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 07:25 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): In a major relief to foreign portfolio investors (FPI), the government on Friday announced to scrap the enhanced surcharge on long and short-term capital gains arising from the transfer of equity shares.
"In order to encourage investment in the capital market, it has been decided to withdraw the enhanced surcharge levied by Finance (No. 2) Act, 2019 on tax payable at special rate on income arising from the transfer of equity share/unit referred to in section 111A and section 112A of the Income-tax Act from the current FY 2019-20," the government said in an official release.
It said that the surcharge increase is removed for both domestic and foreign investors, restoring to the pre-budget position.
"In the case of Foreign Institutional Investors (FPI), the derivatives are treated as capital assets and the gains arising from the transfer of the same is treated as capital gains and subjected to a special rate of tax as per the provisions of section 115AD. Therefore, it is also decided that the tax payable on gains arising from the transfer of derivatives (Future and options) by FPI which are liable to a special rate of tax under section 115AD shall also be exempted from the levy of the enhanced surcharge," it said.
"Therefore, the enhanced surcharge shall be withdrawn on tax payable at special rate by both domestic as well as foreign investors on long-term and short-term capital gains arising from the transfer of equity share in a company or unit of an equity-oriented fund/business trust which are liable for securities transaction tax and also on tax payable at special rate under section 115AD by the FPI on the capital gains arising from the transfer of derivatives," it added.
Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed a press conference to announce a slew of measure to boost the economy.
"This is only a start of measures. More moves to stimulate the economy will be announced by the middle of next week," she said.
The tax payable at the normal rate on the business income arising from the transfer of derivatives to a person other than FPI shall be liable for the enhanced surcharge, it said.
The impact of rollback of enhanced tax surcharge will be about Rs 1,400 crore. The minister also promised a review of enhanced surcharge on high net worth individuals in 2022 when the country celebrates the 75th anniversary of Independence. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 07:10 IST

Pune varsity to set up educational center in Kashmir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Encouraged by the changing situation in Jammu and Kashmir after the repeal of Article 370, Savitribai Phule Pune University is planning to set up an educational centre in Kashmir Valley.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 06:51 IST

Bhiwandi building collapse: One dead, two critically injured

Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): At least one person died and two more were critically injured in a building collapse incident in Bhiwandi city near Mumbai in the wee hours of Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 05:56 IST

India will run as per wishes of Hindu majority: Maharashtra BJP chief

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): In a statement that could stir controversy, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil has said that India will run according to the wishes of Hindus majority.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 05:22 IST

Odisha: BJD to launch membership drive in Sept

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will launch its membership drive on September 2 to strengthen the party's base ahead of the civic body polls in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 05:13 IST

Comprehensive mechanism in place for redressal of public...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, KK Sharma has said that the government had put in place a "comprehensive mechanism" for immediate redressal of public grievances.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 04:36 IST

Maharashtra: Building collapses in Bhiwandi, 3 injured

Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Three people sustained injuries after a four-storey building collapsed in Shanti Nagar area of Bhiwandi city near Mumbai in the wee hours of Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 04:32 IST

Maharashtra: In a first, tribal women to drive MSTRC buses

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the Maharashtra government has selected tribal women for driving the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSTRC) buses.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 04:10 IST

UP: Woman given triple talaq for giving birth to girl child in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): A case has been registered against a man for giving instant triple talaq to his wife allegedly after she gave birth to a girl child in Ayodhya district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 03:15 IST

Kejriwal expresses concern over reports of 'economic recession'

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday expressed "grave concern" over reports of an economic slowdown in the country and said that his government will cooperate with the Centre to deal with the issue.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 02:49 IST

BJP MLA questions Laxman Savadi's induction in Karnataka Cabinet

Davanagere (Karnataka) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's aide and Honnali MLA MP Renukacharya on Friday questioned the BJP leadership's decision to induct Laxman Savadi, who was caught watching porn in the Assembly, as a minister in the state Cabinet.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 01:54 IST

Punjab CM deputes 4 ministers to oversee flood relief works

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 24: Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday deputed four ministers to oversee the relief operations in the flood-ravaged Ropar, Jalandhar and Kapurthala districts and directed authorities to expedite the restoration of power supply in the affected areas.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 01:39 IST

J-K DGP grants Rs 2.67 lakh scholarships for 32 wards of slain...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday announced to sanction Rs 2.67 lakh for scholarship in favour of 32 wards of policemen who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Read More
iocl