Relief to people as rain lashes Delhi

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:00 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Parts of Delhi on Saturday witnessed rainfall bringing relief to the people from the sultry weather.
Yesterday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted rainfall in the national capital on Saturday and for the next five days.
The weather agency has predicted a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius for today.
On Friday, Delhi had recorded a maximum temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature of 28.3 degrees Celsius. Humidity was recorded at 62 per cent.
Elsewhere, heavy rain is predicted at isolated places in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, west Uttar Pradesh and west and east Rajasthan.
For Sunday (August 4), heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and east Rajasthan.
The IMD on Thursday said that rainfall during the month of August is likely to be 99 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA). (ANI)

