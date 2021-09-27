Religious conversion racket: UP ATS arrests two associates of Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui from Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested two people from Muzaffarnagar in connection with the religious conversion racket case.

The arrested persons Mohammad Idrees Qureshi and Mohammad Salim are residents of Phulat Village in Muzaffarnagar district.

According to Uttar Pradesh ATS, Idrees and Salim are the accomplices of Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui, who was arrested earlier this week. Salim has been associated with Siddiqui for the last 17 years and was involved in religious conversion.

During the interrogation, Siddiqui told UP ATS that they used to get a lot of money from the operatives abroad for religious conversions.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh ATS on Sunday arrested another associate of Siddiqui from Nashik in connection with the case.



Atif alias Kunal Chowdhary was arrested from the Anand Nagar area of Nashik.

According to Uttar Pradesh ATS, Atif has been associated with Siddiqui in the religious conversion racket for two years.

Uttar Pradesh ATS arrested Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui from Meerut on Tuesday night for allegedly running a nationwide syndicate for massive religious conversion.

According to Uttar Pradesh Police, Siddiqui was involved in illegal conversions in the guise of various educational, social and religious institutions.

Police said Siddiqui "misleads and intimidates" non-Muslims for religious conversion.

Uttar Pradesh ATS constituted a six-member team to investigate the matter. (ANI)

