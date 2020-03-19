Religious meetings cancelled and gathering for Friday prayers to be restricted: Owaisi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus scare, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that all religious meetings have been cancelled and the Friday prayers will be restricted in the state.

"All religious meetings will be cancelled and Friday prayers gatherings will be restricted in the state," Owaisi said.

Along with a delegation of Muslim clerics, he met Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to extend him support in the government's fight against coronavirus.

"Today during our meeting with the Chief Minister, we extended our full support to the Chief Minister in his fight against coronavirus," Owaisi said.

He also said that the delegation also thanked the CM for passing a resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register in the Assembly.

The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 167, including 25 foreigners.

Four deaths (one each) have been reported in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement. (ANI)

