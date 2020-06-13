Religious places in Bhopal to open from June 15

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): Places of worship in Bhopal are set to open from June 15, the district collector said on Saturday. However, religious places falling in the 'containment zone' will continue to remain close.

"All religious places except the containment zone will open in Bhopal from June 15. Touching idol/religious scripture will not be allowed. It will be compulsory to follow 6-feet social distancing," Bhopal Collector Tarun Kumar Pithode said.

On June 8, the religious places across the country were thrown open for public after two months of lockdown.

On Friday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) had issued new guidelines for religious places in view of the relaxations given amid COVID-19 crisis, which state that use of face covers/masks is a must and only "asymptomatic" persons will be allowed. (ANI)





