Religious places in Delhi open with COVID-19 guidelines

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): In view of the improving COVID-19 situation, the religious places have reopened in Delhi from Saturday, following all the COVID protocols.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has given permission to people to go to religious places, but for this special care will have to be taken of the COVID SOPs.

In the order issued by DDMA, a distance of six feet has to be maintained between the devotees and the district administration and police will keep a watch on overcrowding in religious places.

"Only those devotees will be allowed to enter religious places, who are not having symptoms of COVID and every devotee will have to use a mask," stated the order.

According to the order, distribution of prasad or sprinkling of holy water has also not been allowed inside the religious place.



Speaking to ANI, Madan Lal Sharma, a priest from Hanuman Mandir, Connaught Place said, "The temple has opened and we will maintain social distancing, follow all the SOPs, and guidelines."

"I want to thank and congratulate Lt Governor that he allowed the devotees to come to the temple. Devotees gather in a huge crowd and an administrator has been appointed who will look after all the arrangements outside the temple," said Surendra Nath Avdhut, priest of an old temple in Kalkaji, Delhi.

"By following the covid norms, we request all the devotees to wear masks. Shiv Shakti maha aayojan will be organised in Kalkaji Mandir's courtyard," he added.

After the decision to reopening the temples in the national capital, President of Sai Mandir of Lodhi road Sushil Kapoor said, "We welcome the decision of the government to reopen the temples. We will be following all the protocols of COVID-19."

The temples were closed for devotees from April 19 due to the second wave of the COVID-19 epidemic. Since then, the devotees were waiting for permission from the government to open the temple for the devotees.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has directed the District Magistrates and Deputy Commissioners of Police to ensure strict compliance with the COVID protocol in view of the festive season. (ANI)

