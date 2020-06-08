Religious places, shopping malls will continue to remain closed till June 30 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 8 (ANI): Based on the assessment of the situation, Odisha Government on Sunday extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown till midnight of June 30.

In the new order, State Government said that all religious places/ places of worship for the public will continue to remain closed till June 30. All shopping Malls will also continue to remain closed till June 30.

Restaurants and Hotels will be permitted for home delivery/takeaways of food including home delivery of food by aggregators such as Zomato, Swiggy, etc.

Earlier, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that religious places and places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services along with shopping malls will be permitted to open from June 8.

However, these facilities will not be able to resume operations inside containment zones designated by authorities in states, said a government notification.

Unlock 1, which came into effect from June 1 and will be effective till June 30. (ANI)

