Religious places to remain shut as COVID-19 restrictions tightened in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI): Amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government has ordered all religious sites in Pune to remain completely closed from Saturday till April 9.

Consequently, some people could be seen praying outside the closed Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir.



Sandeep Mahajan, a local said, "I think it is a good decision in the interest of the society. It will help people and safeguard them from the dangers of the coronavirus. People who are religious can come to the temple and pray for the fulfilment of their wishes while maintaining social distancing."

Pallavi Mahajan, another local, said that the decision "reduces crowding and it can help contain the spread of the infection."



Sanjay Shivsagar, who came to pray at the temple, said, "Socal distancing and compliance in wearing masks is what is necessary. People are not following such guidelines. It is the government's decision to shut down religious places. What can I say about it?" he said.



Meanwhile, restaurants in Pune are only providing takeaways and home delivery services from Saturday. Dine-in will not be allowed at eateries in Pune for the next seven days.

Maharashtra Health Department on Friday said that Pune has 70,851 active COVID-19 cases. The city has reported 8,373 deaths and 4,74,141 recoveries till now.

Maharashtra reported 23,306 new COVID-19 cases and 481 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total active case count in the state has reached 3,91, 203 and fatalities are at 55,379, including 481 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

India reported 89,129 new COVID-19 cases and 714 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Saturday. (ANI)

