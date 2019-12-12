Religious preacher arrested for sexually assaulting 3 minor girls

Satna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): A religious preacher from Bhopal was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting three minor girls in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, police said.

The accused, identified as Narayan Swarup Tripathi, was arrested in Maihar Dehat- Nadan.

As per the complainant, on December 7, the parents of the victims requested the religious preacher to perform rituals for Kal Sarp Dosh in their horoscopes.

On the pretext of performing a ritual, the accused called the three victims one by one in a room and allegedly sexually assaulted them.

A case was registered against the man under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

