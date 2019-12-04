Remand of my father was completely unwarranted: Karti Chidambaram

New Delhi (India), Dec 4 (ANI): Karti Chidambaram, son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, said here on Wednesday that the remand of his father was "completely unwarranted."

The Supreme Court today granted bail to P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case registered by the ED.

"Remand was completely unwarranted. It has been a long 106 days, unwanted, unwarranted days. But we are really glad that the Supreme Court has given a relief," said Karti Chidambaram.

He said that they would on Congress president Sonia Gandhi "after my father comes out of the jail."

On Wednesday the bench of Justice R Banumathi, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice Hrishikesh Roy of the Supreme Court set aside the Delhi High Court's order, which had refused to grant bail to Chidambaram.

However, the top court said that Chidambaram should not temper with the evidence and not influence the witnesses. The court also barred him from giving press interviews or making public statements in connection with this case.

Chidambaram was also directed to furnish a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh plus two sureties of the same amount and said that he can't travel abroad without the court's permission.

Chidambaram had sought bail in the case pertaining to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during his tenure as the Finance Minister. (ANI)

