Remove 26 verses from Quran which justifies acts by Islamist Terrorist Groups: Shia Waqf Board Chairman to SC

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): The Supreme Court will hear on April 12, Monday, the petition filed by former Uttar Pradesh, Shia Waqf Board Chairman, Syed Waseem Rizvi, seeking a direction to appropriate authorities to remove 26 verses from the Quran which he states are used as "justifications" by Islamist Terrorist Groups for attacks on non-believers/ civilians.

A bench of the Apex Court , headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, will hear the petition filed by Rizvi on April 12, Monday.

Rizvi, the former Uttar Pradesh, Shia Waqf Board Chairman, had recently moved the Top Court seeking appropriate directions seeking orders to remove 26 verses from the Quran which he states are used as "justifications" by Islamist Terrorist Groups for attacks on non-believers/ civilians.



Rizvi, in his petition, said that suitable writ/ directions/ orders may kindly be passed in favour of the petitioner (himself), in the public interest and against the respondents to the effect that the verses/suras contained in the Holy Quran, which violate Law of the land, promote extremism and terrorism.

Rizvi, the former Uttar Pradesh, Shia Waqf Board Chairman, also claimed in his petition that these verses pose a serious threat to the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country, be declared unconstitutional, non-effective and non-functional and appropriate directions may kindly be passed in this regard.

Rizvi further, in his petition, prayed that an appropriate committee of experts/ religious experts may kindly be appointed to get the opinion on the subject matter of the petition in the larger public interest.

Rizvi further, in his petition, stated and sought that if this Court deems fit, the respondent Government, (Union of India) may kindly be directed to declare its policy on the subject/issue white paper or pass appropriate legislation, if it deems fit and appropriate by this Court. (ANI)

