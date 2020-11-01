Renewable energy company working on sustainable solution for stubble burning

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 1 (ANI): Amid increasing pollution level in the country, a renewable energy company is helping in the generation of electricity using stubble.

'Verve Renewables' collects stubble and supplies it to a sugar mill that generates electricity from it--converting residue into energy. It aims at connecting farmers with energy producers.



Suvrat Khanna, its co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) said that they "collected 75,000 tons stubble last year (2019). And they are now aiming for 1.5 lakh tons this year (2020)."

"We have tie-up with a sugar mill. They have 25 MW cogeneration plant that ran on bagasse during cane-crushing season and remained closed off-season," said Suvrat Khanna.

"We talked to them. Now we collect stubble from farmers, process it, supply to the plant and they generate electricity from it," he added. (ANI)

