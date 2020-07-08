Renovation of centuries-old Theerthavari Mandapam nears completion

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 7 (ANI): Repair work on the centuries-old Theerthavari Mandapam here is finally nearing completion, the Vaigai Nadi Makkal organisation said.

"The state government had allocated Rs 85 lakh to repair the damages in Theerthavari Mandapam. Of the 36 pillars in the Mandapam, 22 pillars were damaged," said the organisation.

"Nearly 90 per cent of the repair work has been done," it added.

The base of the central hall is cone-shaped with engineering techniques to keep pace with the water flowing into the river.

"The 'Theerthavari Mandapam' has been the centre of worship for the Meenakshi Sokanathar and is a place of worship for the devotees of the main temples of Madurai, such as the Talakulam Perumal Temple, the Thiruppupadar Temple and the Kudallazar Perumal Temple," the organisation said. (ANI)

