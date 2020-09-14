Renovation works of Yadadri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Temple complex should be done without any hurry or lapses: KCR

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 13 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao instructed officials that renovation works of Yadadri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Temple complex should be done without any hurry or lapses.

According to a press statement from Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao desired that the Yadadri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Temple complex should be made to reflect and highlight spirituality and pleasure. The Chief Minister instructed that since the temple complex should continue to exist for several years to come, the renovation works should be done without any hurry or lapses and by strictly following the Agama Sastra guidelines, traditions.

The Chief Minister said the infrastructure facilities should be created taking a special interest in several poojas, services conducted for the presiding deity and the facilities for the devotees visiting the temple. He also instructed the officials concerned to ensure that the construction works epitomise beauty.

The Chief Minister who visited the Yadadri Temple complex on Sunday afternoon had darshan of Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy and offered special poojas. He inspected the temple renovation works for about six hours.

KCR suggested that the Temple Ring Road should be developed like a necklace. He wanted provisions to be made for walking and cycling tracks, greenery and illumination along the Ring Road.

The Chief Minister wanted that the entire infrastructure should be made in such a way that the visiting devotees however great their number should have a comfortable darshan and stay.



He instructed that the Gandi Tank adjacent to the temple complex should be filled with water every two months by drawing water from the Kaleswaram. He said the entire temple town, temple complex should have greenery in abundance and for this purpose, more trees should be grown in the area.

He said special architects should be entrusted with the job of beautifying the Gandi Tank and its periphery area as a tourist spot.

The Chief Minister also wanted works on the construction of 365 quarters should be completed speedily. He suggested cottages should be constructed in another 200 acres. He also instructed the officials to complete as quickly as possible the construction of Kalyana Katta, Bus Stand, Pushkarini Railing, and roads.

The Chief Minister instructed the R&B E-in-C to remove contractors who are not doing the works as per schedule. He wanted the RTC officials to provide free bus service to the devotees from the bus stand to the temple.

The Chief Minister also suggested that the specialist goldsmiths from Pembarthy should be engaged to provide gold cover to the temple tower (Rajagopuram) and the main gates. He instructed principal secretary (finance) Ramakrishna Rao over the phone to release in next three weeks Rs 75 crore for the temple works.

KCR said that Yadadri was famous for Satyanarayana Swamy Vratham and hence provision and facilities should be made in the temple to make 4,000 people perform the Satyanarayana Swamy Vratham at one go.

He wanted special constructions should be made to let the drainage water from the temple, temple city flow out of the city. Parking lots should be developed and created in such a way that they should accommodate 5,000 cars and 10,000 two-wheelers. (ANI)

