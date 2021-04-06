Renowned journalist, Padmashree awardee Fatima Rafiq Zakaria passes away in Aurangabad

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): Fatima Rafiq Zakaria, a Padmashree awardee, renowned journalist, academician and chairman of Maulana Azad Educational Trust and Khairul Islam Trust Mumbai, passed away at the Bajaj Hospital in Aurangabad due to age-related illness on Tuesday noon. She was 85 when she breathed her last in the hospital.



Besides being affiliated to the Maulana Azad Educational Trust and Maulana Azad Education Society, Zakaria was also executive vice-chairman of the Board of Governors of the Trust's Institute of Hotel Management which is run in collaboration with the Taj Group of Hotels.

She was also honoured with the Sarojini Naidu Integration Award for Journalism in 1983 and had played an eminent role in the field of education. She was awarded the Padma Shri in recognition of her work in education in 2006. (ANI)

