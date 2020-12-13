Renowned Malayalam writer UA Khader dies at 85

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 12 (ANI): Renowned Malayalam writer UA Khader passed away in Kozhikode on Saturday. He was 85.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled his death saying it as "an irreplaceable loss for Malayalam literature."

"The death of UA Khader is an irreplaceable loss for Malayalam literature and the progressive literature movement in particular," he said.



"Khader who was also an artist presented stories by picturing beautiful scenes. His departure at this crucial juncture is a great loss to cultural sphere including literature and to democratic values including secularism," Vijayan added.

Khader bagged various awards for his works and won Kerala and Kendra Sahitya academy awards for his famous book "Thrikkottur Peruma".

He was born in Myanmar. His father was from Kozhikode and his mother a Burmese origin. His family reached back to Kerala at the time second world war.

UA Khader wrote about 70 books including short stories, novels, travelogues and non-fiction. (ANI)

