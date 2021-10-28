Renowned Oncologist Dr Krishnan Nair passes away, condolences pour in

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 28 (ANI): Renowned oncologist Dr M Krishnan Nair, who was the founding director of Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), passed away in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. He was 81.

He breathed his last at his house in Sasthamangalam. The country has honoured him with Padma Shri for his contributions to cancer care.

In his condolence message, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that renowned oncologist Dr Nair was instrumental in building the RCC in Thiruvananthapuram.



"He is a doctor who has given a popular face in the field of cancer care and research. The demise of Krishnan Nair was a great loss to the health sector of Kerala," said the Chief Minister.

Opposition Leader VD Satheesan said that Dr Nair pioneered innovative changes in the treatment of cancer in Kerala.

"He has made the RCC the largest cancer research centre in India. He was a member of the World Health Organization's Cancer Advisory Board and has been instrumental in the National Cancer Control Program. Dr Krishnan Nair was the first in India to start free cancer treatment for children at RCC. The country has honoured him with the Padma Shri for his invaluable contribution to the field of cancer treatment. I share my grief with family, friends and colleagues of his demise," he said.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan also condoled his death and said, "His service to oncology will be long remembered. Heartfelt condolences. May his soul attain Mukti." (ANI)

