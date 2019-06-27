Vijaya Nirmala passes away at an age of 73
Renowned Tollywood actress and director Vijaya Nirmala passes away

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 10:26 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 27 (ANI): Tollywood actress and director Vijaya Nirmala passed away at the age of 73.
She was ill from the last few days and was undergoing treatment at Continental Hospital in Hyderabad when she passed away on Wednesday.
Nirmala, known for her acting and direction in Tollywood film industry has directed over 40 films. She had also marked her entry in the Guinness book of world records as the female director with the highest number of films in 2002.
Nirmala is survived by a son, Naresh Vijaya who is also an actor in Tollywood. She is also the step-mother of popular Telugu actor Mahesh Babu.
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed condolences on the demise of famous director and actress.
Rao conveyed his condolences to her family members and remembered her services in Telugu cine field. (ANI)

