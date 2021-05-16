Renuka Chowdhury hits back at Lekhi, says Congness is with farmers, youth, poor

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Former Union Minister and Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury on Saturday hit back on Bharatiya Janata Party MP Meenakshi Lekhi for her remarks against the party and said Congress always stands with farmers and youth of the country.

Lekhi had alleged earlier in the day that "Congress' hands are always with black marketers and hoarders".

Chowdhury accused Lekhi to trying to divert attention from the "weakness of central government" in dealing with COVID-19 pandemic.

"Congress is with the farmers, it is with the youth of the country, it is with the poor people. BJP always tries to divert the attention of the country from every weakness of the central government. Everyone knows what is the truth," Chowdhury told ANI.

She said it is for the government agencies to do an investigation.



"Congress party is not in government. Did anyone stop you from investigating? Be it Kalra or anyone else, you should investigate and arrest him. Who is stopping to you," the Congress leader said.

Lekhi had alleged that businessman Navneet Kalra, who is facing probe in connection with a case of alleged hoarding of oxygen concentrators in two restaurants in South Delhi, has a "direct relation with Congress".

"If you see his Facebook timeline, he blames PM for the pandemic. His restaurant's chef has pictures with Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. They call them India's first family," Lekhi said.

The Delhi High Court had on Friday refused to grant interim protection from arrest to Kalra in connection with the case relating to the alleged hoarding of oxygen concentrators.

Delhi Police has registered a case under various sections dealing with cheating, disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant, criminal conspiracy and violating provisions of Essential Commodities Act following seizure of oxygen concentrators from restaurants in South Delhi.

The police had busted an alleged black-marketing racket during a raid and recovered 105 concentrators from two upscale restaurants in the Khan Market area. (ANI)

