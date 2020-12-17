Renuka Chowdhury slams Javadekar for criticising Rahul Gandhi for walking out of defence house panel meet

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury on Thursday slammed Union Minister Prakash Javadekar for criticising Rahul Gandhi for walking out of a meeting of the parliamentary committee on defence.

Chowdhury asked Javadekar if he knew what was the dignity of Parliament and why he did not answer questions regarding China.



"Javdekar ji, the meeting of the parliamentary standing committee is not for the public. Has anyone filed an RTI? As a minister, do you not know what is the dignity of Parliament? We do not even report what happens inside the committee meeting, but you are coming out and commenting on Rahul Gandhi instead of answering the question posed to you," Chowdhary told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Javadekar had slammed senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a day after he and other party MPs had staged a walkout from the meeting of the parliamentary committee. Javadekar said, "Fourteen sessions have been held in the last one and a half years, during which he was absent in twelve. He doesn't attend the session and later blames the BJP government and all procedures."

Chowdhury said, "Rahul wanted to speak about China but you said no: What is China doing in our country? Where have they reached? What rights does China have and what can you do? That is the issue."

Chowdhury alleged that the BJP government was violating constitutional procedures and putting the blame on others.

"The BJP government violates the Constitution daily. The Parliament session is not held. Water cannon and tear gas are fired on farmers--this is constitutional. You forget that when the Constitution was written, the Congress was a part of it, but where were you?" she said. (ANI)

