Reopen Delhi Metro in phased manner, CM Arvind Kejriwal urges Centre, says Covid-19 under control now

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he has urged the Centre to consider re-opening on a trial basis the Delhi Metro in a phased manner, as Covid-19 situation in Delhi is under control now.

"We have requested Centre to allow re-opening of Delhi Metro in a phased manner, on a trial basis, as COVID-19 situation in Delhi is under control now. I hope the Centre will take a decision soon," Kejriwal said during a press briefing here.

The Delhi Metro services have been closed since March 22.

The chief minister said that Delhi should be treated differently as cases in the city are stable.

He said that he was happy that with the assistance of residents of Delhi, the Covid-19 situation in the city is under control.

He had today held a consultation with traders from across the city to address steps to boost national capital's economy. "I am happy that with the help of everyone, the situation in the national capital is under control now. The way Delhi has been dealing with COVID-19 situation is being discussed in the country as well as across the world."

He said that many people had to suffer as their businesses were shut during the COVID-induced lockdown. "I can understand that people have suffered a lot due to the shutting down of their businesses and economy of Delhi is not in good condition but I assure you that as people of Delhi have done great thing during the period of five years, we will also improve our economy together," he said.

"Pollution has reduced to 25 per cent in Delhi in the last five years, we were able to control dengue last year and this year, we have controlled COVID-19 now together we will improve economy too. We are working on that, major announcement are likely in coming days," added Kejriwal.

Chief Minister said that Delhi is the only city where lockdown hasn't been imposed again.

"We imposed lockdown in Delhi only once, and then gradually resumed work across fields from June 1 onwards. Probably, Delhi is the only city where lockdown hasn't been imposed again, as we understand work and COVID management can go hand-in-hand," Kejriwal said.

Delhi which at one point had the second-highest number of cases in the country has seen a dip in its Covid-19 cases. The total number of cases in Delhi currently stands at 1,61,466, according to the Delhi health department. Of these of 11778 cases are active cases and there has been 4300 fatalities due to the infection. (ANI)