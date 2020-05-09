Repatriation flight from Muscat to reach Kochi tonight

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 9 (ANI): Special flight from Muscat will reach Cochin International Airport tonight with 183 passengers, including four infants onboard.

The scheduled time of the arrival is 8.50 PM.

Out of 183 passengers - 26 are from Thrissur, 23 from Ernakulam, 20 from Palakkad, 20 from Pathanamthitta, 16 from Kannur, 15 from Kozhikode, 13 from Kollam, 13 from Kottayam, 12 from Alappuzha, 12 from Thiruvananthapuram, nine from Malappuram and two each from Kasargode and Idukki.

"All 177 passengers and 4 infants checked in and ready to fly back home. Three mortal remains are also being sent back in today's repatriation flight to Kochi," Embassy of India in Oman said earlier in a tweet.

Passengers boarding the repatriation flight thanked the Government of India and the Indian Embassy for their assistance.

On Monday, India announced that it will begin phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad from May 7.

The government said that Air India will operate 64 flights in the first week from May 7 to May 13 to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals. (ANI)