Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking at NSG Raising Day in Manesar on Tuesday. Photo/ANI

Repeal of Article 370 aims at lasting peace in Kashmir: Amit Shah

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 18:01 IST

Manesar (Haryana) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has a policy of "zero-tolerance" towards terrorism and the decision to repeal Article 370 has been taken for lasting peace in Kashmir.
Addressing the 35th Raising Day ceremony of the National Security Guard (NSG) here, Shah said that India has been fighting the longest battle in the world against cross-border terrorism.
"Terrorism is a curse for society and is the biggest hurdle in the way of development. India is fighting the longest battle in the world against cross border terrorism. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we are committed to a zero-tolerance policy on terrorism," he said.
The Home Minister said that India is fighting a decisive battle to eliminate cross-border terrorism in India once and for all and has taken the bold decision to abrogate Article 370 for establishing lasting peace in Kashmir.
This, he said, makes the role of India's commandos of prime significance in maintaining internal security.
"In today's era when there is no traditional war, India is affected with terrorism sponsored by Pakistan for years. Prime Minister Modi has taken a big step by abrogating Article 370 from Kashmir to make the country terrorism-free and save Kashmir. I believe the step will help maintain peace in the state," said Shah.
The Home Minister said that a force like the NSG was fully capable and equipped to safeguard the nation from challenges posed by terrorists.
"Counter-terrorism operations, counter-hijack operations, providing proximate security, bomb disposable squad, providing protective cover in national and international events and other functions, I am quite confident that our country is safe from any terrorist attack with NSG to protect us," he said.
A Home Ministry release said that Shah expressed confidence that NSG would always remain committed towards the Centre's vision of a 'world-class zero-error force' and would play a decisive role in eliminating terrorism from India.
He said today when unconventional warfare is the rule, NSG is always prepared and ready to protect the nation and cited examples of the terror attack on Akshardham temple, Pathankot airbase, and Mumbai terror attack of 2008.
He said the NSG has impressed the world with its capability to counter any terror attack.
"This inspires confidence in the minds of the people of the country that they are in safe hands," he said, adding that the government established the 5th regional hub of NSG in Gandhinagar in 2016.
Laying thrust to human capabilities over weapons, the Home Minister said that though capabilities like mobility surveillance and counter-drone firepower of NSG have been enhanced yet any weapon cannot match a commando's bravery and patriotism.
He noted that the commandoes of NSG have been equipped with the latest anti-terror capabilities and weapons.
The minister viewed a display of the preparedness of the NSG to tackle any terror attack against the country.
He paid tributes to the NSG martyrs who have made the supreme sacrifice for the nation and said the force has always upheld its motto of 'Sarvatra Sarvottam, Suraksha'.
He also congratulated NSG for its contingent unfurling the National Flag on the Mt Everest.
The minister also presented medals for gallantry and exemplary service to NSG commandos and their family members. (ANI)

