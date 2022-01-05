Repeated rejections by people have taken Congress to the path of insanity: Amit Shah on security breach during PM's visit to Punjab

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI) After a major security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday slammed the Congress party's "thinking and functioning" and said, "repeated rejections by the people have taken them to the path of insanity".

Taking to Twitter, the Home Minister said "today's Congress-made happening in Punjab is a trailer of how this party thinks and functions".

"Repeated rejections by the people have taken them to the path of insanity," said the Minister.

In a veiled attack, Shah also said "the topmost echelons of the Congress owe an apology to the people of India for what they have done".

The Home Minister further said "the Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a detailed report on today's security breach in Punjab" and that "such dereliction of security procedure in the Prime Minister's visit is totally unacceptable and accountability will be fixed."

A few minutes after the security lapse in PM's security from the Punjab government, the Home Ministry issued a statement informing that it had sought a detailed report from the state government over the issue

The Home Ministry also asked the state government to "fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action".

The action was taken after the Prime Minister's convoy during its visit to National Martyrs Memorial in Punjab via road reached a flyover where the road was blocked by some protestors.

The Prime Minister was stuck on the flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister.



Prime Minister Modi landed at Bathinda this morning from where he was to go to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter.

Due to rain and poor visibility, the Prime Minister waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out, said a Home Ministry statement.

"When the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take more than two hours," the statement said.

PM then proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police, mentions the statement.

"Around 30 kms away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors.

"The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister," reads the statement.

The Home Ministry said the Prime Minister's schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to the Punjab government.

As per procedure, the Home Ministry said, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready.

"Also in view of the contingency plan, the Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed. After this security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda Airport." (ANI)

