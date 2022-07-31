"Replace bars with library at home": Goa CM

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 31 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that instead of maintaining a bar people should maintain a library at home as it will have a good impact on children.

Pramod Sawant was present at the launch of 'Read India Celebration 2022', at Cidade De Goa, Dona Paula.



"Every household should have a small library some people proudly talk about their in-house bar and even like to show the types of liquor they have stocked. These people will tell you that they have purchased such and such a bottle in America or that such and such a bottle is 15-year-old, I have seen that, but they won't maintain a library, Sawant said, " he added.

He further said that he himself has maintained a small library at his home as his wife is a teacher and fond of reading.

"I have a small library at home and my wife maintains it. I read less, but my wife reads more as she is a teacher by profession. Instead of maintaining a bar, maintain a library. It will have a good impact on children." (ANI)

