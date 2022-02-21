Repolling for Tamil Nadu urban local body polls underway in five wards of Madurai's Thirumangalam

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 21 (ANI): Repolling for urban local body elections in Tamil Nadu is underway in seven polling booths spread over five wards in Madurai's Thirumangalam.

The voting began at 7 am today and will end at 6 pm.

The candidates complained that most of the polling stations in the 17th ward were rigged in Madurai's Tirumangalam.



Returning officer Terence Lyon, who investigated the complaint, had ordered a re-poll.

Notably, the voting for the urban local body elections was held in a single phase. In October 2016, the elections were scheduled but were postponed in the wake of the Madras High Court's direction. Subsequently, a host of developments, political and administrative, further delayed the polls.

Earlier on Saturday, the BJP Madurai president Saravanan submitted a petition to the district collector seeking re-election in more than 15 wards of Madurai corporation alleging that the DMK workers had cast fake votes in these booths.

