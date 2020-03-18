Report card of UP govt filled with lies: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (AN): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said that the report card of Uttar Pradesh government on the completion of its three years is filled with lies.

"The BJP government of UP is releasing its report card. In this report card filled with lies, big claims have been made about women's safety. But after the horrific Unnao incident, the incident in Lakhimpur today exposed the claims of women's safety. When will the government wake up?" she tweeted.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a press conference on the occasion of the BJP government completing three years and announced the achievement of the government. (ANI)