Report on 2013 Jhiram Valley Naxal attack should be tabled at legislative assembly as per protocol, says Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 9 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that the report on the 2013 Jhiram Valley Naxal attack should be tabled at the legislative assembly as per protocol.

Speaking to the media, Baghel said, "As per protocol, whenever a judicial commission is constituted the panel submits its report to government and with an action-taken report, it should be tabled at legislative assembly."

"But this protocol was not followed. Why did the panel suddenly hand over the report to the Governor when the panel told us that report is not completed yet?," he said.



However, Baghel said that the state government did not get any information that the report is being submitted to the Governor. "We didn't get any information that the report is being submitted to the Governor. We got the information only through media," Baghel added.

Earlier in May this year, Baghel said that the state government wants that this matter to be investigated, as it was purely based on political-criminal conspiracy and contract killing. Unfortunately, the Central government does not want the investigation to be carried out by the state government.

"8 years ago, on May 25, several Congress leaders lost their lives after their convoy got attacked by Naxals. It was our Congress government at the Centre in 2013 that had handed over the investigation to National Investigation Agency at that time. However, due to pressure created by the current Central government, neither the NIA nor the State government is allowed to investigate the matter," he said.

On September 29, 2020, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea of the Chhattisgarh government against the refusal for examining additional witnesses by the Judicial Commission set up to probe the 2013 Jheeram Ghati Naxal attack in which 29 people, including leaders of state Congress, were killed. (ANI)

