Report on Nagaur Dalit incident submitted to Sonia Gandhi: Sachin Pilot

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Feb 29 (ANI): Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Friday said that a detailed report on assault of Dalit men in Nagaur has been submitted to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

Calling the assault on Dalit community an "unfortunate incident", Pilot told media here: "After the Nagaur incident, an investigation team from the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) was sent to the spot and a report was prepared on the basis of what had happened. I have submitted that report to Sonia Gandhi."

He said it is his government's responsibility to take strict action against such incidents.

"The government is taking action to prevent incidents of Dalit oppression. But in such cases, responsibility should also be fixed so as to send a message to the general public that the accused in such incidents will not be spared," he stressed.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had said that seven people have been arrested in connection with the "horrific incident" in Nagaur, where two Dalit men were tortured for alleged theft.



"In the horrific incident in Nagaur, immediate and effective action has been taken and seven accused have been arrested so far. Nobody will be spared. The culprits will be punished according to the law and we will ensure that the victims get justice," Gehlot had tweeted.



According to reports, the incident took place on February 15 after which a few videos had gone viral. The victims registered an FIR on February 19.

Pilot, who arrived in Jodhpur on Friday to attend the wedding reception of the nephew of Rajasthan State Congress Committee Secretary Karan Singh Uchiyarda, also questioned the Delhi violence and called it a "complete intelligence failure". (ANI)

