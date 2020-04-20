Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 20 (ANI): Range officer of Rajaji Tiger Reserve on Monday said reports of elephants in Chilla range contracting COVID-19 are false and baseless.
All animals and staff at the Rajaji Tiger Reserve are coronavirus free, Ranger Anil Kumar Panauli said.
"Rumours were being circulated across various media platforms and on social media that elephants here have tested positive for COVID-19. These are all lies and misleading stories," Panauli told ANI.
According to authorities, the Rajaji Tiger Reserve reserve has been sealed during the lockdown and nobody is allowed to enter.(ANI)
Reports about elephants contracting COVID19 in Rajaji Tiger Reserve are false, baseless, says ranger
ANI | Updated: Apr 20, 2020 16:10 IST
Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 20 (ANI): Range officer of Rajaji Tiger Reserve on Monday said reports of elephants in Chilla range contracting COVID-19 are false and baseless.