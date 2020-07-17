Reports about Sattarghat Bridge being damaged is false: Bihar road construction department

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 16 (ANI): The road construction department of Bihar, on Thursday, negated reports of the Sattarghat Bridge of Gopalganj being damaged.

"There is false news about Sattarghat Bridge being damaged," said Amrit Lal Meena, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Road Construction Department of Bihar.

According to Meena, the main Sattarghat Bridge, which is 1.7 km long, is completely safe.

"About two km from the Sattarghat main bridge, the access path of a smaller 18-meter long bridge, towards Gopalganj, has been cut. This smaller bridge is located inside the dam of the Gandak River. The pressure of water in the Gandak river is more towards Gopalganj. Due to this, a portion of road going towards the smaller bridge has been cut," he said.

Meena added that there is no irregularity in the scheme. The incident was a natural disaster caused due to unexpected water pressure, and the structure of the smaller bridge was not damaged due to erosion. He further informed that the traffic of the bridge will be restored as soon as the water pressure decreases.

Meena's statement came in lieu of earlier reports of that said a portion of Sattarghat Bridge, that was inaugurated by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar last month in Gopalganj, had collapsed on Wednesday. (ANI)

