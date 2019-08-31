Representative Image
Representative Image

Reports claiming shortage of medicines, healthcare crisis in Kashmir are baseless: J-K administration

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 11:54 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday denied reports claiming a shortage of medicines or healthcare crisis in the Valley.
Calling the reports claiming lack of healthcare service in Valley "baseless", the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Jammu and Kashmir asserted that health services are functioning normally in the region and urged people to not believe in "rumours and fake news".
In a series of tweets, the administration said, "Srinagar: Health Services functioning normally. Don't believe in rumours and fake news. 1. Nearly 5000 major surgeries have been performed in hospitals in Srinagar from August 5 till date."
It added, "Besides the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences or SKIMS at Soura and the SKIMS Medical College and Hospital at Bemina, the surgeries have been performed in all associated hospitals of the Government Medical College or GMC Srinagar."
The Jammu and Kashmir administration stated, "In the Government Medical College (GMC) in Srinagar associated hospitals, the number of surgical procedures are over 3000 -- including around 700 in the main trauma SMHS Hospital, over 800 in the main orthopaedic Bone and Joints hospital and around 400 in the Super Speciality hospital."
In the Lal Ded hospital which is Kashmir's main maternity hospital, "around 1200 surgeries have been performed during this period," it added.
"Besides surgeries, the general healthcare services provided to patients in these hospitals during this period has been business as usual with around 95000 patients seen in their OPDs and over 10 thousand patients admitted for treatment in their IPDs," DIPR stated.
The routine laboratory investigations and radiological procedures like MRI and CT scan performed in the hospitals during the period add up to over one lakh,
"These include among others around 5500 X-Rays, over 6000 USGs, around 2000 ECGs, around 2000 CT Scans, 220 MRIs and some 750 super-speciality procedures," it added.
The general healthcare services like patients seen in outpatient departments and those admitted to inpatient departments of these hospitals include totals of over 60,000 OPDs and over 5000 IPDs.
"Different medical investigations of patients conducted in SKIMS MCH alone add up to around 70000," it added.
The primary "healthcare across Kashmir has also been as usual."
"In Srinagar alone, some 30000 patients were seen in OPDs and around 1100 admitted in IPDs of different centres. 10 Major surgeries and some 800 different kinds of medical tests were also performed," DIPR tweeted.
"These figures are a clear indication that healthcare services in Kashmir have been delivering as usual. While the period has seen about 20 per cent decrease in services it is not unusual in times of major festivals or events like it was in this month," it stated.
With regards to the status of stocks of medicines in hospitals in Kashmir, the administration stated that supplies are made in two equal halves for two six-month periods per annum.
"The first half is still sufficient to last until the end of September. The second half of the order that will last until March 2020 will be received and distributed as usual before October. Additional requirements if any are being provided immediately," it stated.
In Srinagar, the administration said that it has provided funds to several hospitals for procuring additional medicines. The latter is to cover requirements that patients usually get from retail markets.
The administration further noted that "staff attendance in all these healthcare institutions is being strictly monitored."
"It has been around 95 per cent throughout this period," DIPR said.
In conclusion, DIPR stated, "News reports suggesting a shortage of medicines or healthcare crisis in Kashmir are therefore clearly baseless."
Earlier this month, the Centre had abrogated Article 370 in the region and passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Act, 2019, bifurcating it into two Union Territories. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 12:04 IST

Punjab: People celebrate 1st Prakash Purb of Sri Guru Granth...

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): People in Punjab's Amritsar are celebrating the first Prakash Purb of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book, on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 11:56 IST

Two injured after tree falls on Mumbai road

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Aug 31 (ANI): Two people were injured after a tree fell on the car plying on the road here on Saturday morning.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 11:48 IST

Decision to merge Rane's party with BJP to be taken after talk...

Nanded (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that the decision to merge Narayan Rane's party with the BJP will be taken after discussions with Shiv Sena.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 11:10 IST

Over 19 lakh people left out from final list of NRC Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam was published on Saturday excluding over 19 lakh people.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 11:05 IST

Kartarpur Corridor will be completed within time frame: Amit Shah

New Delhi (India), Aug 31 (ANI): On the occasion of Sri Guru Granth Sahib first Prakash Purb celebrations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi government will complete the work on Kartarpur Sahib Corridor within the time frame.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 11:03 IST

Upcoming powerful low pressure to give widespread rains over Delhi-NCR

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The national capital and its adjoining states such as Punjab and Haryana are likely to receive rainfall on September 6 and 7, predicted Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 10:51 IST

Cong leaders hit out govt as Q1 GDP growth falls to 5%

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Congress leaders hit out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over the growth rate of 5 per cent in April to June quarter.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 10:23 IST

Banks riddled with corruption oppress poor farmers, middle-class...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The Shiv Sena on Saturday claimed that the "banks which are riddled with corruption" oppressed the poor farmers and middle-class people in the country with their "unrealistic" norms and rules.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 10:18 IST

MP: Students risk lives by crossing river in makeshift boats in Hirli

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Students of Hirli village in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas risk their lives to reach schools as they are forced to cross the Shipra river using makeshift boats made up of gallon drums.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 09:58 IST

Sarpanch killed by Naxals in Dantewada

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Ahead of the Assembly by-polls in Dantewada, Naxalites killed the Sarpanch (village headman) of a village here on Friday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 09:48 IST

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu meets PV Sindhu after her historic win

Hyderabad [Telangana], Aug 31 (ANI): Vice President Venkaiah Naidu met PV Sindhu, who recently became the first Indian shuttler to win gold in the World Championships, at his residence on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 09:39 IST

Air India requests passengers not to fly with older-generation...

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): In compliance with the advisory issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), national carrier Air India on Saturday requested passengers not to carry "15-inch Apple Mac Book Pro (purchased between September 2015 - February 2017) as checked-in or hand bag

Read More
iocl