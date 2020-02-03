Reports of five suspected Coronavirus patients still awaited: RML

New Delhi [India], Feb 3 (ANI): Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital said that out of thirteen suspected patients of Coronavirus, reports of eight patients have come negative and have been discharged. While reports of five suspected patients who are admitted are still awaited.

While another five individuals showing symptoms of Cough and Cold moved to Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt from Quarantine Facility at Manesar for better treatment.

Samples sent for tests to All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), of which result of one individual is negative. The results of four samples submitted are awaited.

The hospital preparedness with regard to management and infection prevention control facilities was reviewed during high-level meetings on Monday.



Following this, advisories, and IPC guidelines have been shared with the states and adequate stocks of logistics including PPE is available.



The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has been conducting the thermal health screening of passengers arriving from China including Hong Kong to 13 airports across the county, including Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata respectively.

All the airports have virus screening and prevention signage displayed boldly at the strategic locations.

This is being done as a preventive measure against the outbreak of deadly novel coronavirus Disease (nCoV) outbreak in Wuhan, Hubei province of China where more than 2000 cases have been reported and the virus has claimed over 80 lives.

The Union Health Ministry had said that the government has made adequate quarantine camps at Manesar (managed by Armed Forces Medical Services) and at Chhawla (managed by ITBP). (ANI)

