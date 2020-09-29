Reports of gang-rape victim's tongue being chopped off false: Hathras DM

Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 29 (ANI): Hathras District Magistrate Praveen Lakshkar on Tuesday refuted media reports of Hathras gang-rape victim's tongue being chopped off.



He informed that all the four accused involved in September 14 gang-rape have been arrested.

"All four accused have been arrested. Under the SC/ST Act, her family has been given the financial support of Rs 10 lakh, in total. Reports of her tongue being chopped off are not true," the DM said.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, died this morning at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. (ANI)

