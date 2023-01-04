Representation of women in judiciary is still very low, says retiring SC judge Justice Abdul Nazeer

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Supreme Court judge Justice Abdul Nazeer, who retired on Wednesday, in his farewell function, said that representation of women in the judiciary is still very low.

During his farewell function, Supreme Court Bar Association President Vikas Singh recalled that Justice Abdul Nazeer was part of the Ayodhya land dispute.

He said that Justice Abdul Nazeer, being the only Muslim judge on the Constitution Bench decided the controversial Ayodhya land dispute and he agreed to pronounce a unanimous verdict, which demonstrated his commitment to secularism and his willingness to serve the judicial institution.

Justice Abdul Nazeer said that there is always room for improvement and changes and said, "If I say Indian judiciary is immune to gender inequalities, I can't be farther away from reality. Representation of women in the judiciary is still very low. Supreme Court judge Justice Abdul Nazeer quoted Kofi Annan's words that there is no tool for development more effective than the empowerment of women."

Justice Nazeer said that the Apex Court has always strived for excellence, which he acknowledged too. He also expressed that under the guidance of the Current Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, the apex institution is ready to face the challenges of this dynamic society.

CJI DY Chandrachud, in his speech, praised Justice Abdul Nazeer for his contribution and informed that Justice Nazeer was part of various landmark judgments including the Ayodhya issue and demonetisation matter.

CJI DY Chandrachud also called Justice Nazeer as "simplicity personified" and said that he has got his passport made in 2019 and had a foreign visit to Moscow. CJI also said that Justice Nazeer had learned Sanskrit, which shows his diversity, inclusion and openness of mind.

CJI Chandrachud also revealed few secrets about Justice Nazeer including one that he was fond of theaters in his college days, composed play, wrote dialogues, shoot scenes and he was the female lead singer himself in his own play.

CJI Chandrachud recalled the tough time of Justice Nazeer growing up and had to struggle on farms and beaches. (ANI)