Representatives of trade association meet Fadnavis for reconsidering COVID-19 restrictions in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): Representatives of traders' associations on Wednesday met Maharashtra former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis for reconsidering COVID-19 restrictions.

These representatives held a meeting at the official residence of Fadnavis in Mumbai.

Yesterday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, requesting him to reconsider restrictions imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Fadnavis asked the Chief Minister to discuss these matters with all stratum of society again and impose restrictions so that the lives of commoners are not affected.



On April 4, the state government announced new guidelines under its 'Break the Chain' campaign to curb the spread of novel coronavirus infections to remain in force till April 30.

The state, which has been the major contributor of COVID-19 cases in the past few days, reported over 4,73,693 infections in the last 24 hours, as per the Health Ministry.

The letter from the former Maharashtra chief minister comes after shopkeepers and hoteliers across the city protested against the mini-lockdown.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has also informed that of the top 10 districts having the most active COVID-19 cases in the country, seven are from Maharashtra.

Mumbai Police today announced the updated lockdown guidelines which restricts the movement of people in public areas and transport while exempting those involved in essential services. (ANI)

