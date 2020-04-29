Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): "I reprimanded him as he was lying," said BJP MLA Brij Bhushan Sharan on Wednesday after a video, in which he was seen harassing a vegetable vendor here and asking him not to enter the area, went viral.
"Some time back, I got a death threat. When my security personnel asked him his name, he lied. Yes, it was my video. I reprimanded him because he was lying. He said his name was Rajkumar while his name is Rehmuddin," BJP MLA, Brij Bhushan Sharan told ANI.
"He was accompanied by a child. Both were not wearing masks and gloves. It is a violation of lockdown. 16 vegetable sellers in Kanpur and one in Lucknow tested COVID-19 positive," he said.
The MLA said that COVID-19 testing of vendors should be conducted and only the authorised vendors should be allowed to sell vegetables. (ANI)
'Reprimanded him for lying', says BJP MLA after his video harassing vegetable vendor goes viral
ANI | Updated: Apr 29, 2020 14:53 IST
Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): "I reprimanded him as he was lying," said BJP MLA Brij Bhushan Sharan on Wednesday after a video, in which he was seen harassing a vegetable vendor here and asking him not to enter the area, went viral.