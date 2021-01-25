Republic Day: 17 ITBP personnel awarded police medals

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): On the eve of Republic Day on Monday, 17 Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have been awarded police service medals in various categories.

Two officers have been decorated with police medal for gallantry, three with the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 12 with police medals for Meritorious Service.

Assistant Commandant Anurag Kumar Singh has been given a gallantry medal for the second time for undertaking a counter-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017. Deputy Commandant Rajesh Kumar Luthra received the medal for successfully defusing a face-off with Chinese troops at Ladakh border in July 2019.



Three President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service were awarded to Deepam Seth IPS, Inspector General NW Frontier HQ, Sunil Chandra Mamgain DIG, NE Frontier HQ and Manohar Singh Rawat, 2IC(GD), 21st Battalion.

Twelve Police Medal For Meritorious Service were awarded to Aparna Kumar, IPS, DIG, SHQ (DDN), Sudhakar Natarajan, DIG (Vet), Dte Genl, Surinder Khatri, Commandant, NITSRDR, Rakesh Kothiyal, CMO (SG), Central Frontier HQ, Shiv Lal, Commandant (Engr), Eastern Frontier HQ, Hafizullah Siddiqui, 2IC (GD), SHQ (Lekhabali), Rajendra Prasad Sundriyal, DC (O), Eastern Frontier HQ, Dhan Prakash Tyagi, AC(OL), Govind Singh, Section Officer, Dte Genl, Lal Singh, Inspector (GD), 17th Bn. , Dayal Singh, Inspector (Tele), SHQ (Dehradun), Vakil Thakur, CT (BB), SHQ(Patna).



SS Deswal, Director General, ITBP conveyed his congratulations to the officers and men for receiving medals for their sincere and dedicated services rendered to the nation. (ANI)

